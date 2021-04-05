The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 400,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,612. The Gap has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,630.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.