The Force Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

