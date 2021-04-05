The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of The E.W. Scripps worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,522. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.74 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

