The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:COO traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,271. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $401.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average of $359.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

