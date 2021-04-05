The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.25

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 10989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

