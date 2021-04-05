The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,461. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.