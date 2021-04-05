Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

