Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.
TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.
