Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,600.00 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $380.20 and a twelve month high of $1,710.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,323.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 166 shares of company stock valued at $169,396. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.