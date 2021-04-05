Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.50. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

TCBI opened at $70.20 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $892,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

