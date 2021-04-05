Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $42.46 billion and $108.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,477.32 or 0.99625688 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,379,752,850 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

