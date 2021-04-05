TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.01

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $21.25 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005742 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,680,272,360 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.