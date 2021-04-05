Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 295.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

