Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.55

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 25559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.