Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 142,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

