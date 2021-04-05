Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $7,229,226. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

