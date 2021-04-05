Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 132,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

