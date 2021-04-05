Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

