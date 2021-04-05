Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $464.94. 25,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.03 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

