Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 25,500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $46,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

