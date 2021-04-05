Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $30.11 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 67,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 27,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.99. 40,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,139. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

