Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $36,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $644.99. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.29 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $741.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,151 shares of company stock valued at $194,212,311 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.