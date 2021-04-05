TD Securities Raises Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.