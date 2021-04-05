Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $40.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSHA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

