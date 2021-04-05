Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.66

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 10055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,009. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

