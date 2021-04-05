TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

