T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $173.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.