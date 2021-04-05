Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Synchrony Financial worth $83,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

