Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $100,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

