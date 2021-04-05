Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SWMAY opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.