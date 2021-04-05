SVB Leerink Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $40.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

