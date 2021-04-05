Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $22.58. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 3,943 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

