Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $33,128.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00678357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028383 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

