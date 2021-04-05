Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.09 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $283.09 million and $25.21 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019679 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,912,812 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

