STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STOR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

