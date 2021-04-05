Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,593,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,052,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 343,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,687. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.