Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.54. 6,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

