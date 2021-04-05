Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBML traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.13. 22,775 shares of the company traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.