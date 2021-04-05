Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.