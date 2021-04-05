Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

