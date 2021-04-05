Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,324 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $179.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

