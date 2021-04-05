Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 750 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $10,480,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pluralsight by 2,203.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 971,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PS shares. William Blair cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other Pluralsight news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold a total of 231,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.