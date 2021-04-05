Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 15,882 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 216,967 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2,611.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

