Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

AMBA stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

