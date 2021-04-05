Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.05 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.