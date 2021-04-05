StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.01% of StepStone Group worth $75,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

