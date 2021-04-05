St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,289.50 ($16.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.53. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 703.40 ($9.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

