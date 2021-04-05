Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

