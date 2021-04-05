Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,253,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.