Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $19,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,556,000 after acquiring an additional 735,806 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,237,000.

Several research firms have commented on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock valued at $331,843. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

