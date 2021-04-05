Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC opened at $58.75 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 in the last three months.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

